Punjabi singer B Praak becomes a father

Chandigarh: Punjabi singer B Praak and wife Meera have been blessed with a baby boy. The singer took to Instagram and announced the news on Thursday.
"Ohhh my God ... my hands are shivering while typing this. Blessed with baby boy. Thank you my wife, my queen for this. I love you so much. I have seen you all these nine months. You have gone through sleepless nights...no one can do that except mother," B Praak expressed his happiness.
Ohhh My God My Hands Are Shivering While Typing This Ufff Blessed With A Baby Boy Guyz Thankuu @meera_bachan My Wife My Queen For This My Love I Love Uh Soo Much I have seen uh all this 9months Yaar Meeru Jo Tumne Saha Hai Those Pains Sleepless nights no one no one can do that only A Mother Jitna thanks karun utna kamm hai bhot choti cheez hai Thanks Tere liye Meri Jaan Love U so much Ohhh main sachi kabhi nai bhool sakta yeh saare 9Months So blessed to have u my love so blessed to have that Brave wife my Queen And I’m sorry if i ever Made angry or anythingI Can’t stop my tearsThinking about all tht time.....Us din se leke jisdin you gave me this Best News I don’t what I’m writing but u knw What I’m trying to say Meeru Love u Soo Much And Ek Promise Jisdin Shaadi Ki Thi Usdin Kiya Tha Ajj Ek Aur karaha Hun That I Will Give You And Our Baby The Best Life U Ever Imagined My Queen Will Always Be With You In Everything Even In Changing Diapers Cleaning PottySusuI Love U Soo Much Bebu Soo Much Kaise Thanks Karun Bus Yeh Bataa De Mujhe And Thankuu So Much All Naanka Daadka Chaachaa’s Chachi’s Massi’s Mausa’s Bua and fufu Badi Mummy Bade Papa And Now Thanks To Us My Baby And My Queen #IGOTUS
Along with it, he shared a glimpse of his son, though he didn't reveal the newborn's face.
A lot of congratulatory wishes have been pouring for the couple on social media.
Actress Gauahar Khan commented: "Huge congratulations. God bless your family."
Singer Nupur Sanon wrote: "Congratulations paaji. Bless this cutie."
Back in the studio, B Praak is all set to come up with a sequel of the love song, "Filhall". The music video of the original number which featured Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon.