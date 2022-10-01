NewsLifestylePeople
PARMISH VERMA

Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, wife Geet welcome baby girl 'Sadaa'

Parmish took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 02:14 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Parmish took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers.
  • He uploaded a picture of him holding the tiny baby in his arms. He has named his daughter `Sadaa`.

Trending Photos

Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, wife Geet welcome baby girl 'Sadaa'

New Delhi: Singer Parmish Verma and his wife Geet have become dad and mom to a baby girl.

Parmish took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers. He uploaded a picture of him holding the tiny baby in his arms. He has named his daughter `Sadaa`.

"And Just like that I became the Happiest Man on the Planet, My Daughter `Sadaa` Waheguru Ji Mehar Kareyo," he captioned the post.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@parmishverma)

As soon as Parmish dropped the post, netizens chimed in the comment section to congratulate the singer. "Many many congratulations Parmish. God bless your family," actor Gauahar Khan commented. "Waheguru. God bless you all," a social media user commented.

Parmish and Geet Grewal tied the knot last year in October.

Thereafter, in April 2022, Parmish shared the news that he and his wife are expecting their first child. Parmish is best known for his Punjabi songs such as `Gaal Ni Kadni`, `Chal Oye` and Shada` among many others.

Live Tv

Parmish VermaParmish Verma kidParmish Verma wifeParmish Verma daughterParmish Verma songs

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!