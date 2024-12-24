Pushpa 2 Beats Pathaan; Allu Arjun Is Touched With YRF’s Gesture

Mumbai: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has created history at the box office, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to become one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters ever. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has shattered records, cementing its place as a game-changer in Indian cinema.

Pushpa 2 Outshines Pathaan

Pushpa 2 has achieved a monumental milestone by earning Rs 1074.85 crore globally, with ₹689.4 crore coming from its Hindi-dubbed version. This triumph has dethroned Pathaan, which earned Rs 543.09 crore at the Indian box office, including Rs 524.53 crore from the Hindi market. The film’s record-breaking opening day saw a collection of Rs 70.3 crore in the Hindi belt, significantly surpassing Pathaan’s Rs 55 crore debut.

This achievement reflects the growing pan-Indian appeal of Telugu cinema and Allu Arjun’s superstar status, particularly among Hindi-speaking audiences.

YRF’s Heartfelt Congratulatory Message

Acknowledging the remarkable feat, Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared a congratulatory post on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The post read, “Records are meant to be broken, and new ones push everyone towards excellence. Congratulations to the entire #Pushpa2TheRule team for rewriting history books. Fire nahi, Wildfire (not fire, but wildfire)!!!!”

The message tagged Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar, and production house Mythri Movie Makers, showcasing YRF’s appreciation for the team’s achievement.

Allu Arjun’s Humble Response

Allu Arjun responded to YRF’s gesture with grace, tweeting, "Thank you … so graceful. Humbled by your wishes. Thank you, I am touched. May this record soon be broken by a heart-melting #YRF film, and may we all collectively move towards excellence."

The actor’s humility and camaraderie have won hearts online. His gracious reply further fueled speculations among fans about a possible collaboration between Allu Arjun and YRF in the future, with many imagining the superstar headlining a tentpole Bollywood project.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been a juggernaut at the box office, with its gripping narrative, Allu Arjun’s electrifying performance, and chartbuster songs resonating with audiences nationwide. The sequel builds on the cult success of the first film, Pushpa: The Rise, which established Allu Arjun as a household name across India.

The film’s Hindi version alone contributed a staggering Rs 689.4 crore to its total, underscoring the massive demand for the actor in Bollywood markets. The film’s success demonstrates the growing influence of South Indian cinema on the Hindi-speaking audience.



The friendly exchange between YRF and the Pushpa 2 team highlights the evolving dynamics of Indian cinema, where boundaries between regional and national cinema are increasingly blurred. With films like Pushpa 2 breaking barriers and achieving pan-Indian success, it is clear that the industry is moving toward greater inclusivity and collaboration.