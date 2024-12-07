Advertisement
PUSHPA 2: THE RULE

Pushpa 2 Makers Host Special Press Conference In Hyderabad, Details Inside

the film's success will be celebrated at a press conference held today where Team Pushpa will share their excitement over the film's monumental success.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2024, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pushpa 2 Makers Host Special Press Conference In Hyderabad, Details Inside (Image: @mythriofficial /Instagram)

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, has taken the nation by storm, and has been loved by the audiences and critics.

The film’s success will be celebrated at a press conference held today at the Radisson Blu in Hyderabad at 4pm where Allu Arjun and the team of Pushpa will share their excitement over the film's monumental success.

Released on December 5, Pushpa 2 has shattered box office records, raking in a staggering ₹72 crore on its opening day. With this remarkable achievement, registering highest opening day in Indian cinema.

A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

The movie’s powerful storytelling, gripping performances, and stunning action sequences have struck a chord with fans worldwide, contributing to its massive opening numbers.

Pushpa 2: The Rule sees Allu Arjun return as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna step back into her role as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil reprises his role of cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat- Pushpa’s nemesis. 

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series.

