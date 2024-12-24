Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna Admits Being Uncomfortable While Shooting Peelings With Allu Arjun

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun’s song “Peelings” from Pushpa 2: The Rule sparked significant discussion among fans and critics. The song received a mixed response, with several viewers expressing discomfort over its choreography. Addressing the criticism for the first time, Rashmika Mandanna shared her candid experience and challenges while shooting the song.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Rashmika revealed that her biggest hurdle during the shoot was overcoming her phobia of being lifted. She admitted feeling uncomfortable with several of the dance moves, which required her to perform in mid-air or be lifted repeatedly by dancers and co-star Allu Arjun.

“Peelings was shot just a few days before its release,” Rashmika shared, explaining the tight schedule. “We finished shooting for that song in five days. When I first saw the rehearsal video, I couldn’t believe it. I remember thinking, ‘What in the world is going on?’ because most of the time, it felt like I was dancing on Allu Arjun sir, not with him!”

Despite her reservations, Rashmika decided to challenge herself. “I wasn’t very comfortable at first, but then I thought, if this is what the film needs, I have to give it my best,” she said.



Rashmika highlighted the importance of trusting her director and co-actor in pulling off the challenging sequence. “When you surrender yourself to the vision of the director and the energy of a co-star like Allu Arjun, things eventually become fun,” she explained. “It’s important to trust the process, no matter how uncomfortable it may feel initially.”

The actress also admitted that stepping out of her comfort zone is part of her growth as an actor. “If I don’t take these chances, I’ll end up being typecast. I want to constantly surprise myself and my audience,” she added.



When asked whether she had any doubts about the choreography, Rashmika admitted she didn’t allow herself room for skepticism. “If I start doubting myself or my choices, I wouldn’t be able to perform. Acting is my bread and butter, and my job is to entertain and satisfy my director’s vision,” she said.



Rashmika remained unfazed by the mixed reactions to the song. She acknowledged that art is subjective and that every piece of work might not resonate with all viewers. “People can dislike certain elements, and that’s okay. My focus is on giving my best to every role, every scene, and every song. If the director is happy, I know I’ve done my job,” she explained.

Her grounded perspective highlights her dedication to her craft and her openness to both praise and criticism. “At the end of the day, I take on these projects to push my limits. Whether it’s running around trees in a classic romantic film or doing something experimental like Peelings, I want to explore every aspect of being an actor,” she added.