Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Being Called Industry’s Costliest Actress

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna, who is set to reprise her role as Srivalli in the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule along with Allu Arjun recently addressed speculations about her being the most expensive actress in the industry. Rashmika reacted strongly to the claim during a conversation with ANI at a recent event.

When asked about the rumours, Rashmika firmly stated, “That I don’t agree at all, because it’s not true.” The actress, often dubbed the “National Crush,” seemed unfazed by the speculation, choosing instead to focus on her work and upcoming projects.

Rashmika has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema, thanks to her versatility and charm. Her performance as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise won her critical acclaim and a massive fan following. With a successful career spanning multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films, it’s no surprise that she’s frequently in the spotlight.

Rashmika is now gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, where her on-screen chemistry with Allu Arjun is expected to once again captivate audiences. The sequel, directed by Sukumar, is one of the most anticipated films of 2024 and promises to be bigger and better than its predecessor.

Along with her professional life, the actress is even making headlines for her personal life as her dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda hit headlines again, as he confirmed the news of being in a relationship.