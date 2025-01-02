Pushpa 2: Sreeleela Says Her Mom Will Slap Her If She Does A Kissik Dance In Front Of Her

Mumbai: Sreeleela, who has taken the internet by storm with her electrifying dance number Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule, recently shared a lighthearted moment with fans at the airport. The actress, accompanied by her mother, was asked by paparazzi to perform a few steps from the song. In response, she jokingly said, “My mom will slap me if I try this in front of her!”

The lyrics of Kissik include the cheeky line “Thapad maarungi” (I’ll slap you), which has already become a fan-favorite. The song, much like the film, is creating history, leaving audiences enthralled across the globe. With Pushpa 2 earning over ₹1700 crore worldwide, Kissik is emerging as a cultural phenomenon, solidifying its place as the next big thing in Indian cinema.

Known for her exceptional dancing skills and charm, Sreeleela’s performance in Kissik has cemented her status as a top-tier entertainer in the South Indian film industry. Many believe this blockbuster song could pave the way for her Bollywood debut, much like how Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise catapulted her to nationwide fame.

Fans are already drawing comparisons between Sreeleela’s Kissik and Samantha’s Oo Antava, which became a game-changer for the latter. While Samantha’s song was a sultry anthem, Kissik adds a playful, energetic vibe to Pushpa 2’s soundtrack.

Sreeleela’s cheeky remark and her dazzling performance have earned her both love and admiration online. As Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office, fans eagerly await to see how Kissik will contribute to Sreeleela’s soaring career and how it will compare to the iconic tracks from the first film.