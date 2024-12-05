Pushpa 2: Sreeleela Witnesses Wild Fan Reactions To Her Sensational Performance In Kissik Song

New Delhi: Dancing Queen Sreeleela is undoubtedly creating a rage with her fabulous performance in Kissik song from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

A true sensational star, the actress has delivered a mind-blowing performance that has left the audience talking in no time. Her sensational aura and electrifying dance moves are captivating hearts, and the audience's reaction in the theater says it all.

As the actress attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad, the audience in the theater was seen hooting and cheering as they watched her electrifying performance in Kissik song from the film.

Sreeleela, known for her graceful moves and vibrant presence, has garnered significant praise for her performance. Her flawless dancing alongside Allu Arjun’s signature style adds to the song’s appeal, making it a visual treat.

The song's choreography, high-energy visuals, and the dynamic performances from both actors have made Kissik a trending hit.

Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series.