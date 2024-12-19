Pushpa 2 Stampede: Allu Arjun In Deep Trouble As Police Approach SC After The Child Declared Brain Dead

Mumbai: The stampede incident at Hyderabad’s Sandhya 70MM Theatre during the screening of Pushpa 2 has escalated into a significant controversy involving Allu Arjun. The tragic event, which occurred on December 4 during the actor’s visit to the theatre, resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman, Mogudampalli Revathi, and left her 9-year-old son, Sri Tej, critically injured. Sri Tej has now been declared brain dead by doctors, adding to the gravity of the situation.

The stampede was triggered by overcrowding at the theatre, where fans gathered in large numbers to see Allu Arjun and his family. Revathi and her son, struggling to breathe due to the chaos, were rescued by on-duty police officers who performed CPR. Revathi was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, while Sri Tej was shifted to KIMS Hospital for advanced treatment.



Doctors have revealed that Sri Tej’s condition remains critical. He is brain dead and reliant on ventilator support, with no signs of neurological improvement. A tracheostomy is being planned to aid his breathing, but his recovery is expected to be prolonged and uncertain.



Allu Arjun, who was arrested and later released on bail following the incident, has expressed his concern for the family but has refrained from visiting due to ongoing legal proceedings. In a statement on social media, he extended his prayers and promised to support the boy’s medical needs and the family’s well-being.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s father, Tollywood producer Allu Arvind, visited the hospital with government approval and pledged full support for Sri Tej’s recovery. Speaking to the media, he emphasized the family’s commitment to assisting the boy during this difficult time.



The Hyderabad City Police have issued a show-cause notice to the Sandhya Theatre, questioning their preparedness and crowd management for the event. Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand and Telangana Health Secretary Dr. Christina have also been monitoring the case closely.

The incident has raised questions about event management and crowd control at celebrity appearances. It also underscores the responsibilities of organizers and public figures in ensuring the safety of their fans during large gatherings. As the legal proceedings continue, Allu Arjun’s involvement remains under scrutiny, with many awaiting further developments in this tragic case.