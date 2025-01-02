Pushpa 2 Stampede: Boney Kapoor Says Allu Arjun Is Being Unnecessarily Dragged

Veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor has spoken out in support of Allu Arjun amid the legal troubles surrounding the tragic stampede that occurred during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. The incident, which resulted in the death of 35-year-old Mogudampalli Revathi and left her son critically injured, has led to significant backlash against the actor. Addressing the controversy, Boney Kapoor expressed his belief that Allu Arjun is being unfairly blamed for the tragedy, which he attributed to uncontrollable crowd behavior rather than negligence by the actor.



In a discussion at the Galatta Plus roundtable for filmmakers, Kapoor shared his perspective on the incident, drawing from his experience in the industry. He stated, “Ticket rates are inflated on the first two days, or at least the first day, for extra shows. That is why this situation has arisen where unnecessarily Allu Arjun was dragged and blamed for the death of a fan. It was only because of the crowd that had gathered to see the film.”

Kapoor highlighted the challenges posed by massive crowds at premieres and releases, emphasizing that the chaos was a consequence of overwhelming demand rather than any direct fault of the actor.

The stampede at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa 2’s premiere has led to Allu Arjun being charged with culpable homicide. The actor was arrested last month but was later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court. The incident has also brought criticism upon the theatre management for their alleged failure to ensure proper crowd control.



Boney Kapoor’s statement adds to the growing support for Allu Arjun within the industry, with many emphasizing the need for better crowd management at high-profile events. Kapoor’s comments resonate with fans and filmmakers alike, who argue that the responsibility for such incidents lies with event organizers and authorities, rather than the artists involved.



The Pushpa 2 tragedy has sparked a broader conversation about the safety measures needed at public events, especially those involving superstar appearances. As the film continues to dominate the box office, earning over Rs 1700 crore globally, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the responsibilities tied to such massive fanfare.



Despite the controversy, Pushpa 2: The Rule has become a historic success, breaking multiple records at the global box office. Allu Arjun’s performance and the film’s gripping storyline have been widely praised, further cementing his position as one of India’s leading actors.



