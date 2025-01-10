Mumbai: Superstar Allu Arjun, riding high on the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, recently celebrated his father Allu Aravind’s birthday in style. The actor, known for his love and respect for his family, shared glimpses of the celebration on his Instagram stories and X account, making fans a part of the joyous occasion.

What caught everyone’s attention was the unique birthday cake that read, “Pushpa Raj Ka Baap.” The fun and creative cake paid tribute to Allu Arjun’s iconic character, Pushpa Raj, from the blockbuster Pushpa franchise. The photo shared by the star quickly went viral, with fans appreciating the sweet nod to his on-screen persona and his off-screen bond with his father.



Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 has been smashing records at the box office, grossing a staggering ₹1,215 crore worldwide so far. The film, directed by Sukumar, has solidified Allu Arjun’s position as a pan-Indian star and created massive anticipation for the next instalment of the franchise.

Happy Birthday Dad . Thank you for making our lives soo special with your gracious presence . pic twitter.com CgWYsbk2eF Allu Arjun alluarjun January 10 2025



Adding to the excitement, reports suggest that the makers are already planning Pushpa 3. Rumours are rife that Vijay Deverakonda might join the cast as the antagonist, a move that has fans eagerly awaiting official confirmation.

As Allu Arjun continues to dominate both professionally and personally, his father’s birthday celebration showcased not just his success but also his grounded and loving nature. Fans are thrilled to see him celebrating his milestones with family and eagerly await more updates on the Pushpa universe.