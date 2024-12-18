Pushpa 2 Stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, And Sreeleela Top IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List Of The Week

New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate both cinemas and audiences, with its stellar cast at the forefront. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sreeleela have captured the public's attention through their captivating performances. Their rising popularity is reflected in IMDb's Most Popular Celebrities list, where they shine this week.

Superstar Allu Arjun takes the lead, securing the second spot on IMDb’s Most Popular Celebrities list for the week. Following closely are the sensational Sreeleela in third and Rashmika Mandanna, the film's leading lady, in fifth.

IMDb took to their Instagram handle and shared the complete list of Popular Indian Celebrities in this week of December.

Have A Look At The Post:

Pushpa 2 saw Allu Arjun return as the rebellious Pushpa Raj, delivering stunning performances, with his powerful acting, breathtaking dance, and thrilling action sequences captivating audiences. Rashmika Mandanna's portrayal of Srivalli in the second part has skyrocketed her fame, with her impactful monologues and acting leaving a lasting impression.

Meanwhile, Dancing Queen Sreeleela has become a sensation, with her dance performance in the electrifying song "Kissik" stealing the spotlight. Her flawless moves, expressions, and energy have made her a national favorite, earning widespread admiration for her extraordinary dancing skills and charismatic presence.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 has created a frenzy in theaters, with fans flocking to theatres and houseful shows at cinemas since its release. The film is breaking box-office records, consistently raking in massive numbers. It crossed the 1000 crore mark worldwide in just seven days and has earned 1409 crores worldwide in just 11 days, solidifying its position as a blockbuster hit.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil has been released in theatres. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series.