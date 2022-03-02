Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna reacts to wedding rumour with boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda!

New Delhi: Pushpa: The Rise actress Rashmika Mandanna is riding high on the super success of her last release with Allu Arjun. The Saami Saami song from the movie also became a chartbuster adding one more feather in National Crush Rashmika's long list of achievements.

The buzz these days is strong that Rashmika Mandanna is dating south star Vijay Deverakonda. Days after the Arjun Reddy star denied these rumours with a tweet, now Rashmika too has reacted to the same speculation about them tying the knot.

As usual nonsense.. Don’t we just

da news! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 21, 2022

In an interview with Mirchi9 Rashmika addressed the wedding rumour and her future plans. She said, "It is just a time pass rumour. I still have a lot of time for marriage. I will get married when the time comes. And for all those rumours written, I am like, let them be."

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are often spotted dining out together. Their awwdorable chemistry has been the talk of the town ever since the duo featured in films like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'. Buzz has been there since long that two are a thing but the actors state that they are nothing more than 'just friends'.

On the work front, Rashmika is happy with the response to her latest release and especially the chartbuster song 'Saami Saami'.

With the massive success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Rashmika has achieved waves of appreciation and praises from all across, and is rightfully touted as 'The Next Big Thing in Bollywood'. She will be making her big-ticket Bollywood debut with 'Mission Majnu' and 'Goodbye'.