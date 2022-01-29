Pushpa sensation Rashmika Mandanna's oops moment in yellow dress goes viral!

New Delhi: Pushpa sensation Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of her latest release with Allu Arjun. While Pushpa: The Rise has taken the Box Office by storm and globally fans are loving it, celebs do have to pay a price for being a public figure at times - and this includes trolling.

A few pictures of the actress Rashmika Mandanna have flooded the social media from a talk show she recently attended. All through the show, she was poised and enjoying the chat but in one moment when she changed the position to sit cross-legged, a wardrobe malfunction occurred which somehow has been caught on camera.

Many social media pages have carried the exact photo.

However, as a responsible outlet, we refrain from using the unedited 'oops moment' image where a female star is involved. Below is the image in question which is widely being circulated without blurring out the malfunction.

On the work front, Rashmika is happy with the response to her latest release and especially the chartbuster song 'Saami Saami'.

With the massive success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Rashmika has achieved waves of appreciation and praises from all across, and is rightfully touted as 'The Next Big Thing in Bollywood'. She will be making her big-ticket Bollywood debut with 'Mission Majnu' and 'Goodbye'.