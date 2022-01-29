हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rashmika mandanna

Pushpa sensation Rashmika Mandanna's oops moment in yellow dress goes viral!

A few pictures of the actress Rashmika Mandanna have flooded the social media from a talk show she recently attended. 

Pushpa sensation Rashmika Mandanna&#039;s oops moment in yellow dress goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pushpa sensation Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of her latest release with Allu Arjun. While Pushpa: The Rise has taken the Box Office by storm and globally fans are loving it, celebs do have to pay a price for being a public figure at times - and this includes trolling. 

Many social media pages have carried the exact photo. 

Many social media pages have carried the exact photo. 

However, as a responsible outlet, we refrain from using the unedited 'oops moment' image where a female star is involved. Below is the image in question which is widely being circulated without blurring out the malfunction.

On the work front, Rashmika is happy with the response to her latest release and especially the chartbuster song 'Saami Saami'. 

With the massive success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Rashmika has achieved waves of appreciation and praises from all across, and is rightfully touted as 'The Next Big Thing in  Bollywood'. She will be making her big-ticket Bollywood debut with 'Mission Majnu' and 'Goodbye'.

 

Tags:
rashmika mandannarashmika mandanna oops momentrashmika mandanna wardrobe malfunctionPushpa: The Risesaami saamiAllu Arjun
