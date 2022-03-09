हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rashmika mandanna

Pushpa's Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna oozes oomph on magazine cover, see her bold photos!

Rashmika Mandanna exuded glitz and glam to the fullest and made the audiences once again fall in love with her charm.

Pushpa&#039;s Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna oozes oomph on magazine cover, see her bold photos!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The stunning actress Rashmika Mandanna has a massive fan following - all thanks to her impressive roles and performances on-screen. Recently the actress graced the cover of a leading magazine Hello India, and has taken the audience's breath away with her alluring looks. 

Taking to their social media, the magazine released the cover image, with the tagline, 'Ravishing Rashmika Rearing to reign in Bollywood'. 

The Pan India star makes all heads turn as she strikes a mesmerizing pose for the cover. She donned upon a shimmer olive green jumpsuit, with her tresses left loose. She accessorized the look with minimal jewellery and glam make-up. 

In other sets of pictures too, the actress exuded glitz and glam to the fullest and made the audiences once again fall in love with her charm.

On the work front, Rashmika is rightly being touted as the 'Next Big Thing in Bollywood'. She has some big releases coming up like 'Mission Manju' where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra. In 'Goodbye' she will see sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

 

