Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actress Sonnalli Seygall Burns Gram with her Hot Green Bikini Look - Pics

New Delhi: Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who became famous after her presence in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama film series has hogged social media attention with her super hot pictures. Sonnalli Seygall's green bikini look has got a huge thumbs-up from fans and the photos have been shared online.

Instant Bollywood shared the sexy beach photos of the actress flaunting her perfect hot-bod in a green bikini set. Sonnalli Seygall also dropped a video from her stunning beachy vacay. Check it out here:

The actress is also into fitness and yoga. She keeps sharing stuff on her Instagram inspiring fans to always stay in shape. In 2021, Sonnalli went on a vacation to Kumarakom to enjoy the backwaters and then went to Thekkady, spice village and Kochi. An avid fitness enthusiast, Sonnalli also tried her hand at some wellness sessions including yoga.

“I attended a few yoga classes and did ayurvedic massages and meditation. I enjoyed the 50-mile cooking concept, which involves sourcing the cooking ingredients from within 50 miles. It was fun experiencing the ‘farm-to-table' concept,” she had said then.

Sometime back, she posted a video of hers doing Acro Yoga with her instructor. However, got massively trolled for doing the asanas wearing a two-piece bikini set.

Sonnalli Seygall was seen in web-series titled Anamika where she played DCA Agent Rhea. She has some projects in her kitty which are under production.