Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall massively trolled for doing yoga in a bikini with her instructor, netizens say 'wow bikini yoga'! WATCH

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall massively trolled for doing yoga in a bikini with her instructor

She can be seen performing the Acro Yoga asanas with her instructor Sarvesh Shahi, who also turns trains other celebrities including Malaika Arora.

New Delhi: Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who is famous for her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama got to Instagram and posted her video doing Acro Yoga with her instructor. However, she got massively trolled for doing the asanas wearing a two-piece bikini set. 

Many took to her timeline and tried to troll the actress. She can be seen performing the Acro Yoga asanas with her instructor Sarvesh Shahi, who also turns trains other celebrities including Malaika Arora. Sonnalli Seygall is a yoga enthusiast and her social media page is full of posts on it. 

Sonnalli Seygall trolled for wearing bikini

The actress, however, got massively trolled by netizens for wearing a bikini while doing yoga. One user wrote: Wow bikini yoga. ajjeb log hain Hindustan mein.... Another one wrote: This instructor will get divorce tomorrow. 100% sure.

Last year, Sonnalli went on a vacation to Kumarakom to enjoy the backwaters and then went to Thekkady, spice village and Kochi. An avid fitness enthusiast, Sonnalli also tried her hand at some wellness sessions including yoga.

“I attended a few yoga classes and did ayurvedic massages and meditation. I enjoyed the 50-mile cooking concept, which involves sourcing the cooking ingredients from within 50 miles. It was fun experiencing the ‘farm-to-table' concept,” she Sonnalli.

 

