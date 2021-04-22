Qawwali singer Farid Sabri of 'Sabri Brothers' fame dies at 58

New Delhi: The famous Qawwali singer Farid Sabri of 'Sabri Brothers' fame died at a Jaipur hospital on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Reports suggest he was undergoing treatment for past few days and breathed his last a day back. He was 58.

According to a report in Times of India, his brother Amin Sabri told the publication, "He was diabetic and also had some problem in the kidney. Some days ago he was diagnosed with pneumonia. “His condition deteriorated on Tuesday night. Everything happened so quickly. We will take his body to our ancestral place Mathura Walon Ki Haveli."

His brother further added, “We appealed the public not to get much involved in the funeral."

Farid Sabri was buried at the Miskin Shah cemetery in Rajasthan.

Farid was the son of Saeed Sabri. He has several hit Bollywood numbers to his credit. His major breakthrough came with Der Na Ho Jaye Kahin Der Na Hojaye song with Lata Mangeshkar for superhit classic Hina starring Rishi Kapoor and Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiyar.

Along with his brother Amin, Farid also lent his vocals to Sirf Tum’s ‘Ek Mulakat Zaruri Hai Sanam’ song. Sang for movies such as 'Pardes' and 'Yeh Dil Aashiqanna' amongst others.

May his soul rest in peace!