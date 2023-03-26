Quentin Tarantino Birthday: A Look At Filmmaking Legend's Best Films

Washington: His name is Quentin Tarantino. And the name is enough! Critics say that Tarantino is a genre by himself. You may like his movies, you may not. But he is one of the most important American filmmakers of the present time, whose influence on the language of cinema can`t be ignored. The Oscar-winning director famously said, "You don`t have to know how to make a movie. If you truly love cinema with all your heart and with enough passion, you can`t help but make a good movie."

Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, Tarantino spent some years living in Austin, Texas. However, he grew up mainly in Los Angeles, California. As a young man, Tarantino used to visit the now-closed Video Archives rental store in Manhattan Beach, where he worked while writing, directing, and starring in his first unfinished film, titled `My Best Friend`s Birthday`. As the director turns a year older on Monday, let`s have a look at some of his most noteworthy works that spark conversation.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Tarantino made his debut with this film and critics opined that very few directors could show such grit and confidence in his debut feature. The film had all ingredients for which Tarantino would become known for. The story revolves around a simple jewellery heist that goes wrong, as the surviving criminals begin to suspect that one of them is a police informant. But this is on the surface. The movie deals with themes namely power dynamics, masculinity and self-destruction. The film stars Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Steve Buscemi, and Chris Penn.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Tarantino attained his stature of the original storyteller, that directors till date try to imitate, was with `Pulp Fiction`. The movie sets the templates of pop-culture-heavy dialogue, non-linear story structure and random and creative outbursts of violence on and off-screen. The movie features John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth.

Kill Bill (Vol 1) (2003)

Tarantino collaborated with Uma Thurman to create his greatest character, a former assassin left for dead by her lover and teammates until she rises up to embark on an epic rampage of revenge. Headed by a female action star, the movie is remembered for vibrant visuals and rousing action sequences.

Inglorious Bastards (2009)

In this Tarantino`s take on Second World War, Brad Pitt stars as a unit commander hellbent on taking out vengeance on Nazis, by any means necessary. He and the `Basterds` hatch a scheme to take them all down, while a French survivor (Melanie Laurent) has plans of her own. The movie gifted audience with an Oscar-winning performance from newcomer Christoph Waltz.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

This is the closest Tarantino has ever come to making a hangout movie. All the dramatic tension comes from the Manson Family lurking at the edges of the narrative, but the focus of the story is really on three people just trying to make their way in 1969 Los Angeles: Rick Dalton (Leonardo Dicaprio), Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) and Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).

If reports are to be believed, Quentin Tarantino is working on his last film. Will his fans allow him to take a rest after that?