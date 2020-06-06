R Madhavan dedicates a post to his wife Sarita on wedding anniversary

Mumbai: R Madhavan and his wife Sarita completed 21 years of marriage on Saturday. Marking the occasion, the actor took to social media and wrote a few lines for his wife.

"When everything I want to think and say about how fortunate I am to have you as my soulmate, is inadequate Sarita. Happy Anniversary my Love. I can't thank god enough ," he wrote along with a string of red heart emojis.

Along with it, Madhavan shared a selfie with his wife.

Congratulating the couple, several celebrities and fans showered them with love and good wishes.

Divya Dutta commented: "Happy anniversary you beauties."

Bipasha Basu wrote: "Happy anniversary cuties."

Madhavan and Sarita have a son named Vedaant.

On the work front, Madhavan is all set to come up with "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect". The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. It also marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, who also essays the role of the protagonist.