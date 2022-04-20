New Delhi: Actor R Madhavan is a proud parent as his 16-year-old son Vedaant Madhavan won gold medal in men's 800m freestyle swimming at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. He also won a silver medal in the 1500m freestyle at the same meet. Various celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and others congratulated the actor.

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and wrote, “Wohooo! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan! That’s an amazing feat! Keep trailblazing! Congratulations @ActorMadhavan and Sarita,” along with a heart emoticon."

Responding to PeeCee’s warm wishes, Madhavan tweeted, “Wow … thank you so so much .. don’t know what to say.. we are so thrilled and excited. Gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra .. you are the very best.”

Kangana, who has worked with Madhavan in Anand L Rai’s ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ took to her Instagram stories to celebrate Vedaant’s win. “Congratulations @actormaddy, Sarita and Vedaant," wrote Kangana along with a smiley, three hearts emojis,a hands joined emoji and tricolour icons.

Actress Genelia D’ Souza also congratulated R Madhavan on Twitter. She wrote, “Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan It is amazing and inspirational too. Our warmest regards to Sarita and yourself @ActorMadhavan... You must be very very proud and so are we."

Replying to her, Madhavan wrote, “Oh boy … thank you so so much @geneliad.. That is so very kind of you. good to hear this form a super parent herself. We are thrilled .. gods grace.”

Shilpa Shetty also tweeted late Monday congratulating Madhavan and wrote, “Winning for the Tricolour with flying colours. Take a bow, @ActorMadhavan @msaru1! Job well done.”

Various other celebrities like Keerthy Suresh, Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, and Kailash Kher had also congratulated Madhavan and his family for Vedaant's win.

R Madhavan had earlier told the media that his son Vedaant is preparing himself for the upcoming Olympics to participate in the swimming category.