हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
R Madhavan

R Madhavan’s epic response to troll who called him ‘drug addict, alcoholic’

Responding to the troll, Madhavan tweeted, “Oh... So that’s your diagnoses ? I am worried for YOUR patients. May be you need a Docs appointment.”

R Madhavan’s epic response to troll who called him ‘drug addict, alcoholic’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/actormaddy

New Delhi: Actor R Madhavan is known for his charismatic smile and acting prowess. He enjoys a huge fan base since his Bollywood debut ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ hit the box office in 2001. However, like every other celebrity, Madhavan is prone to getting trolled too.

A user, in a now deleted tweet, wrote, “Maddy was once my hearthrob. But now it’s so disheartening to see Madhavan ruining his brilliant career, health & life behind alcohol and narco drugs. While he entered b-wood in RHTDM, he was fresh as a blossoming bud. Now look at him, his face & eyes. They speak it all..!”

Responding to the troll, Madhavan tweeted, “Oh... So that’s your diagnoses ? I am worried for YOUR patients. May be you need a Docs appointment.”

 

The reply soon got viral on Twitter. Madhavan’s fans came out in support of the ‘3 Idiots’ actor. “Ignore the negativity sir. U look hale and healthy,” one of his fans wrote.

On the workfront, Madhavan will be seen in the film ‘Maara’ which is set to release on Friday (January 8). His film, co-starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor recently completed its 11th anniversary. The film was a blockbuster and continues to be loved by fans globally. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
R MadhavanR Madhavan TwitterMaara3 Idiots
Next
Story

NCB summons actor Arjun Rampal's sister, set to appear today
  • 1,03,74,932Confirmed
  • 1,50,114Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M32S

Zee Top 10: 10 Big news till now