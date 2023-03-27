topStoriesenglish2588352
Raashii Khanna 1st-Ever Indian To Claim 2 Spots In 'Most Watched Series' List

Making her OTT debut in the Ajay Devgn co-starrer psychological-thriller Rudra: The Edge of Darkness last year, Raashii Khanna won over the digital platform again this year with Raj and DK’s Farzi.

Last Updated: Mar 27, 2023
New Delhi: Raashii Khanna is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She received a lot of love for her performance in 'Farzi' co-starring Shahid Kapoor. After ranking number one on IMDb’s list of Popular Indian Celebrities trending globally, Raashii Khanna marks spots on top once again with Ormax’s most-watched SVOD original Indian series as 'Farzi' and 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' bag first and second position respectively. 

Making her OTT debut in the Ajay Devgn co-starrer psychological-thriller Rudra: The Edge of Darkness last year, Raashii Khanna won over the digital platform again this year with Raj and DK’s Farzi, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati. Winning critical acclaim and admiration and love from audiences for both her ventures, Raashii Khanna is the only Indian actor to have two shows topping the most-watched list of original shows in the nation. 

Expressing her gratitude, Raashii shared on social media saying, “Farzi and Rudra in the top 2! Both these projects have been extremely special to me and it’s overwhelming and humbling at the same time to witness such abundant love showered on them”

With Farzi on number one and Rudra: The Edge of Darkness in the second spot, the list also includes Mirzapur S2, Panchayat S2, Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors, The Night Manager as well as The Family Man S2, amongst others. 

Currently gearing for her big Bollywood debut as lead with Dharma Production’s first action entertainer ‘Yodha’ along with Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna is amongst the nation's most popular stars with imprints across platforms and languages.

