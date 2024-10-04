Raashii Khanna And Vikrant Massey Begin ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Promotions With A Navratri Pandal Visit

New Delhi: Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey are set to grace the big screens with their upcoming film ‘The Sabarmati Report’. The actress officially kicked off promotions for the film with Vikrant on Navratri.

Embracing the festive spirit, the duo kickstarted the promotions for the film by visiting a Navratri pandal, seeking the blessings of the goddess for their upcoming release.

In ‘The Sabarmati Report’, the young pan-India star portrays a dedicated reporter, who uncovers the secrets behind the tragic incident of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra on February 27, 2002. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey joins her on this investigative journey, and plays a catalyst in unfolding the narrative.

The makers of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ recently announced the film’s much-anticipated release date, November 15, 2024. They also unveiled a brand-new poster, offering a glimpse into the film's gripping plot.

The previously released trailer of this Ranjan Chandel directorial has created a significant buzz. Raashii Khanna’s intense portrayal of a reporter has skyrocketed curiosity among the masses, who are eager to see the actress ace yet another substantial role.

Moreover, On the work front, Raashii Khanna will be seen sharing the screen space yet again with Vikrant Massey in ‘Talakhon Mein Ek’, which is set to release soon. She also has a Telugu film titled ‘Telusu Kada’ in the pipeline.