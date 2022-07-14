NewsLifestylePeople
Raashii Khanna’s super fan gets her autograph tattooed on his hand

Raashii Khanna will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Yodha', co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The actress is also working on a web series along with Shahid Kapoor.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Raashii Khanna’s super fan gets her autograph tattooed on his hand

New Delhi: The multilingual star Raashii Khanna, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Thank you’, is increasing her fanbase on a daily basis. With her consecutive releases in multiple languages, the love for the actress amongst the fans is just increasing day by day. Raashii Khanna’s film “Thank you” dropped its trailer on Monday. Her fans are leaving no stones unturned to shower their love on the actress. During the promotions of her film recently,  the actress did a meet and greet session with her fans, interacting with her admirers to express her gratitude for their love and support. 

During the meet, one of her fans, Abhishek asked her to give her autograph on his hand, which he later got tattooed. This gesture truly depicts the craze that the fans have for the actress. During all the promotional activities, Raashii has been receiving immense love from the fans. From sweet notes on placards to slogans being chanted, every outing presents a fan frenzy.  

Raashii Khanna who is currently basking in the success of her recent release, has been also enjoying the love she has been receiving for her films, while she will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Yodha', co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The actress is also working on a web series along with Shahid Kapoor, while creating excitement and anticipation for her upcoming projects across mediums and languages.

