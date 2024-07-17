Radhika Ambani Stops Her Bodyguard To NOT Push People As She Visits Jamnagar With Hubby Anant Ambani After Marriage

Mumbai: Radhika Ambani and Anant Ambani were welcomed in a grand way at their hometown - Jamnagar. The crowd went berserk to see the newlywed as they market their first presence after their grand wedding. Radhika and Anant received a lot of love from the people gathered and they went uncontrollably to have one glimpse of the couple. The videos of newlywed Radhika and Anant have been viral and one video that has caught everyone's attention is where the choti bahu of Ambani parivaar, is graciously seen receiving all the love and stopping her bodyguards to not push the people who have been impatiently waiting to have a closer look at them.

Watch the video of Radhika Ambani calmly asking her bodyguards to not push the crowd in Jamnagar.

In the video, you can see how Radhika Ambani is one of the most generous Ambani bahu and this gesture of the business tycoon's wife is winning hearts and how.

Not only Radhika, but even Anant Ambani's simplicity too has won hearts and how. During his wedding ceremony, one video of him went viral where he humbly introduced his wife Radhika to the Mysore cafe owner. The netizens are overwhelmed to see how the Ambani family is equally well-cultured and setting a great example.