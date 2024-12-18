Radhika Apte Gets Massively Trolled For Her Bold Pregnancy Shoot, ‘Bollywood Has Ruined Our Culture’

Mumbai: Radhika Apte known for her unconventional choices and fearless attitude, recently faced severe backlash on social media after sharing pictures from her bold pregnancy photoshoot. The actress, celebrated for breaking stereotypes, posed in a striking maternity shoot that showcased her embracing her pregnancy journey unapologetically. However, the bold concept didn’t sit well with a section of the audience.

Critics took to social media to troll her, with many accusing Bollywood of promoting “Western culture” over traditional Indian values. Comments like “Bollywood has ruined our culture” and “This is not our sanskaar” flooded the post. Some even called her actions a publicity stunt aimed at grabbing attention.

Radhika who did the pregnancy shoot with Vogue spoke about the reason behind doing the photo shoot,"I did this photo shoot a week before giving birth. Truth is, I struggled to embrace how I looked at the time. I had never seen myself put on so much weight. My body was swollen, I had shooting pains in my pelvis, and the lack of sleep had skewed my perspective on everything. Now, not even two weeks into motherhood, my body looks different again.

Despite the criticism, fans and industry colleagues have lauded Radhika for her confidence and choice to normalize pregnancy as a natural and beautiful phase of life. Supporters argued that women should have the freedom to express themselves during such an important time without societal judgment.

Radhika has yet to respond to the trolling, but her history of handling negativity with grace suggests she’s unlikely to let the backlash deter her. Talking about her pregnancy, Radhika welcomed her child and even shared one picture with the newborn without disclosing the gender of the baby.