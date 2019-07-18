close

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte opens up on leaked sex scene, asks why isn't it being spread under Dev Patel's name

Radhika Apte lashed out at the 'psychotic mentality of the society' after a sex scene from her film 'The Wedding Guest' was leaked online. The Wedding Guest' stars Radhika opposite 'Slumdog Millionaire' star Dev Patel.

Radhika Apte opens up on leaked sex scene, asks why isn&#039;t it being spread under Dev Patel&#039;s name

New Delhi: Actress Radhika Apte lashed out at the 'psychotic mentality of the society' after a sex scene from her film 'The Wedding Guest' was leaked online. 'The Wedding Guest' stars Radhika opposite 'Slumdog Millionaire' star Dev Patel.

While speaking to BollywoodLife over the leaked scene, the 33-year-old actress questioned why the clip is being spread only in her name even if it has a male actor in it.

"'The Wedding Guest' has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked because of the psychotic mentality of the society," Radhika told BollywoodLife.

She further added, "The leaked sex scene featured both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel in it. But the scenes are being spread in my name. Why it is not getting spread under the male actor Dev Patel's name." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Theweddingguest #TIFF18 #michaelwinterbottom #devpatel

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on

In 2015 too, an intimate scene between Radhika and Adil Hussain, from their film 'Parched', had leaked online, way ahead of its release. 'Parched', directed by Leena Yadav, also starred Surveen Chawla, Sayani Gupta, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, talking about 'The Wedding Guest', the Michael Winterbottom-directed film, also stars Jim Sarbh. It released in the US in March 2019. 

Radhika ApteDev PatelThe wedding guest
