Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan’s pool workout session will motivate you to hit the gym!

Radhika Madan has once again mesmerised her fans and has also encouraged them not to miss their workout sessions, no matter how difficult the situation maybe. 

Radhika Madan’s pool workout session will motivate you to hit the gym!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Radhika Madan, who is also a fitness enthusiast, never misses any chance to amaze her fans with her new skills and techniques. The actress has once again mesmerised her fans and has also encouraged them not to miss their workout sessions, no matter how difficult the situation maybe. 

Radhika has posted a reel on her Instagram handle where she can be seen doing crunches and that too in a pool. 

She wrote, “Workout nahi miss karne ka!
#weekendvibes #reelitfeelit..”

 

In the reel, the actor can be seen wearing a sports bra along with gym shorts. She was also seen wearing orange colour aviators which was completing her look. In the backdrop, we can hear the famous title track of the movie ‘Style.’ The movie was released in the year 2001 and was directed by N. Chandra. The film had Sahil Khan, Sharman Joshi and Riya Sen in lead roles. 

Fans are drooling over her new technique and are appreciating the actress for not giving up even in these crucial times of pandemic. The actress is often seen sharing some funny reels on her Instagram account in order to motivate her fans. 

On the work front, Radhika will be next seen in ‘Ray’ alongside Harashvarrdhan Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee. It will be released on Netflix on June 25, 2021.

