Radhika Madan spends time with newborn nephew in adorable video, WATCH

The actress has flown down to Canada after wrapping up her recent schedule for her upcoming film. Recently, she took to her Instagram account and expressed the joy of becoming a 'Bua' and finally getting to meet her new born nephew. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 05:28 PM IST
New Delhi: 'Shiddat' actress Radhika Madan who has lately been on a work spree with shooting back to back for her upcoming films has finally taken a break from her hectic schedule. The best way to spend your time off is with family and she is doing exactly that. 

The actress has flown down to Canada after wrapping up her recent schedule for her upcoming film. Recently, she took to her Instagram account and expressed the joy of becoming a 'Bua' and finally getting to meet her newborn nephew. She even cried buckets when she couldn't meet the little cutie when he was born, but now she is finally there with him and her family. 

 

Radhika posted an adorable video and penned down an emotional note expressing how she is balancing work and personal life. 

The caption read, "After 8 months of continuously doing what I love and finishing almost 5 projects I finally took a break. My nephew was born in between and I had cried buckets because I couldn’t go see him.  I finally did..and the feeling was more than surreal. I feel really fortunate that I get to do what I love the most and call it work and have a beautiful family who are my home. It’s time to balance the two. Time to recharge, replenish and bounce back with even more zeal and hunger. In the meantime  I will see you at the movies. Back to Bhua duties now. Over and out."

Clearly, it's going to be an adorable vacation with this cutie around the actress all the time. 

Radhika has quite an interesting lineup ahead as she has wrapped up four of her upcoming films, i.e Homi Adajania's next SBC, her first titular film Sanaa, Kutte, Kachhey Limbu, and will soon resume work on her fifth one along with Akshay Kumar.

