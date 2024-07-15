Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2766619
NewsLifestylePeople
RADHIKA MERCHANT

Radhika Merchant Calls Mother-in-law Nita Ambani The CEO of Her Wedding, Reveals How Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani Helped Her

Radhika's Merchant cannot stop praising mother-in-law Nita Ambani for organising her wedding with Anant Ambani so perfectly.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 02:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Radhika Merchant Calls Mother-in-law Nita Ambani The CEO of Her Wedding, Reveals How Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani Helped Her Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Apart from all the hype at the wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani one thing that caught everyone’s attention is the bond between the Ambani parivaar. They are intact and unbreakable. Radhika Merchant who is the new Ambani bahu and her wedding festivities that have become the talk of the town cannot stop hailing her mother Nita Ambani and sister-in-laws Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani for playing the significant roles in her wedding with Anant Ambani.

Heaping praise for her mother-in-law Radhika called Nita Ambani the CEO of her wedding at her wedding festivities as she thanked every one of them for being a joyful part of her wedding with Anant. Speaking to Vogue she revealed how Nita Ambani planned everything and Isha and Shloka oversaw the entire event," My mother-in-law was the CEO of the wedding, as I like to say. It was Nita's commitment and vision that brought our entire celebration to life," 

Radhika even revealed how the wedding date was strategically chosen by the priest of the family," The dates were strategically chosen from the 12th, 13th, and 14th of July upon the advice of our family pujari, who identified synchronic moments for our celebrations based on auspicious astrological alignments in both my charts as well as Anant's. It was a meticulous process."

Radhika and Anant got married on July 12 at Reliance Jio Garden followed by Shubh Aashirwad and their reception. It is also reported that Anant and Radhika will host a wedding after-party in London.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?