Radhika Merchant Calls Mother-in-law Nita Ambani The CEO of Her Wedding, Reveals How Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani Helped Her

Mumbai: Apart from all the hype at the wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani one thing that caught everyone’s attention is the bond between the Ambani parivaar. They are intact and unbreakable. Radhika Merchant who is the new Ambani bahu and her wedding festivities that have become the talk of the town cannot stop hailing her mother Nita Ambani and sister-in-laws Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani for playing the significant roles in her wedding with Anant Ambani.

Heaping praise for her mother-in-law Radhika called Nita Ambani the CEO of her wedding at her wedding festivities as she thanked every one of them for being a joyful part of her wedding with Anant. Speaking to Vogue she revealed how Nita Ambani planned everything and Isha and Shloka oversaw the entire event," My mother-in-law was the CEO of the wedding, as I like to say. It was Nita's commitment and vision that brought our entire celebration to life,"

Radhika even revealed how the wedding date was strategically chosen by the priest of the family," The dates were strategically chosen from the 12th, 13th, and 14th of July upon the advice of our family pujari, who identified synchronic moments for our celebrations based on auspicious astrological alignments in both my charts as well as Anant's. It was a meticulous process."

Radhika and Anant got married on July 12 at Reliance Jio Garden followed by Shubh Aashirwad and their reception. It is also reported that Anant and Radhika will host a wedding after-party in London.