Just look at how Radhika Merchant soon-to-be Ambani bahu always wins hearts with her simplicity. Radhika is the perfect combination of a modern girl with traditional values and time and again she has been lauded for her down-to-earth personality. As there are several pictures from Radhika and Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities going viral on the internet, this one picture is winning hearts.

New Delhi: In this picture one can see Radhika sitting on the floor along with soon-to-be niece Aadiya Piramal- daughter of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, this picture only shows how Radhika is like no other bride who loves to spend time with the kids from the family during their wedding functions.

Checkout the picture of Ambani choti bahu Radhika Merchant sitting on the ground along with Isha Ambani's daughter Aadiya from her wedding ceremony

Radhika is compared to her father-in-law Mukesh Ambani as the netizens call her the most down-to-earth in the family. One user commented, "Radhika's nurturing presence with Aadiyashakti is truly heartening." One more user said, "The bond between Radhika and Aadiyashakti is adorable."

Radhika and Anant will tie the knot today and it's going to be one grand affair. The wedding guests have arrived at the venue and everyone is waiting to have the final glimpse of Radhika and Anant as bride and groom. After the wedding the celebration will continue on July 13, that is Shubh Aashirwad followed by the grand reception on July 14, 2024. Hollywood beauty Kim Kardashian has arrived in Mumbai to be a part of the wedding and the netizens hail Ambani's as the most powerful and influential family in the world.