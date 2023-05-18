Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra's Engagement Ceremony Looks Even More Dreamier In New Pics

New Delhi: It’s been a few days since Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got engaged and we just can’t get enough of their dreamy engagement ceremony. Now, taking to Twitter, Raghav Chadha shared a few more glimpses of their engagement day as they sought blessings of Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji.

“Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us,” Raghav Chadha captioned the pictures.

See the new pictures here

Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us. pic.twitter.com/3NCMQs766P May 18, 2023

AAP politician Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged on Saturday in the presence of family and friends at Delhi's Kapurthala House. The couple twinned in white ethnic outfits for the dreamy ceremony and looked absolutely surreal. Parineeti Chopra’s cousin sister and actress Priyanka Chopra also flew all the way from Los Angeles to attend the ceremony.

Buzz around Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s relationship was going on for quite some time now. It all started when the duo was papped together several times in New Delhi and Mumbai. However, they never confirmed their relationship until the engagement. “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!,” Parineeti had captioned as she shared their engagement pictures.

Apart from this, they had also shared a note thanking everyone for their love and blessings. “We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us,” both of them shared on their Instagram handles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.