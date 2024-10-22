Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2810204https://zeenews.india.com/people/raghav-chadha-shares-unseen-pics-and-romantic-birthday-wish-for-his-princess-parineeti-chopra-calling-her-his-most-precious-gift-2810204.html
NewsLifestylePeople
PARINEETI CHOPRA BIRTHDAY

Raghav Chadha Shares Unseen Pics And Romantic Birthday Wish For His ‘Princess’ Parineeti Chopra, Calling Her His ‘Most Precious Gift’

Parineeti Chopra’s 36th birthday gets extra special as husband Raghav Chadha shares romantic photos and a heartwarming message, sealing it with a sweet kiss.

|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 02:19 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Raghav Chadha Shares Unseen Pics And Romantic Birthday Wish For His ‘Princess’ Parineeti Chopra, Calling Her His ‘Most Precious Gift’ Pic Credit: Instagram (@Raghav Chadha)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 36th birthday today. On this special day, as she receives an outpouring of heartfelt wishes from her loved ones, her doting husband Raghav Chadha also took the opportunity to send love to his ‘princess’ with the sweetest message. 

Raghav took to his Instagram handle and shared series of their romantic photos alongside a heartwarming note. He wrote, “Your laughter, your voice, your beauty, your grace —sometimes I wonder how God fit so much magic into one person…As you grow more stunning and wiser on your birthday today, I hope all your dreams come true. You, Paru, are my most precious gift and I’ll keep doing everything I can to make you smile even more. Happy birthday, my princess!.” 

 

 

In one of the pictures, he is seen planting a sweet kiss on Pari’s cheek. Other photos from their vacation show the couple beaming with joy as they pose together. Showering birthday love on Parineeti, sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a beautiful beach selfie of the 'Ishaqzaade' actress on her Instagram stories. In the image, Parineeti is sporting a black monokini and trendy sunglasses.

Alongside the happy click, PeeCee wrote, “Happy birthday Tisha. Sending you lots of love on your special day.” The post was accompanied by a red-heart and kiss emoji. Parineeti’s brother Shivang Chopra also shared an adorable birthday wish featuring a photo taken in London. In the picture, the sibling duo poses for the camera, with the actress resting her hand on her brother’s shoulder. He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday, Dude!.” Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra, who is currently in Delhi, celebrated her second Karwa Chauth with her husband Raghav Chadha.

(Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Turns 36: Priyanka Chopra And Other Bollywood Celebs Share Heartfelt Birthday Wishes)

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

 

The couple posted photos from the celebrations on their respective Instagram handles. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA Video
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Will Akhilesh Yadav Take Revenge on Congress for Haryana?
DNA Video
DNA: Salman Khan - What Does Lawrence Bishnoi’s New Threat Mean?
DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK