topStoriesenglish2603842
NewsLifestylePeople
RAGHAV JUYAL

Raghav Juyal Earned Rs 1.2 Crore For Salman Khan-Starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Apart from the recent release, Raghav will also be seen soon in two films by Guneet Monga's production house and 'Yudhra' with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Excel Entertainment.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 05:49 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Raghav Juyal Earned Rs 1.2 Crore For Salman Khan-Starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Mumbai: Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal supposedly got paid Rs 1.2 crore for his part in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi ki bhai kisi ki Jaan', which marked his foray into Bollywood.

An insider says, "Raghav was paid a sum of Rs 1.2 crore for his role in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. This came owing to his popularity amongst the youth and his incredible relatability with the digital audiences."

"He is one of the most popular names on social media. He had quite a journey from being a reality show contestant to a reality show host and now an actor".

A dancer-choreographer and now-turned-actor, Raghav's call to fame was his slow-motion dance moves. He has been nicknamed as the King of Slow Motion. In the movie, Raghav plays the role of one of the younger brothers of Salman`s character in the movie.

Apart from the recent release, Raghav will also be seen soon in two films by Guneet Monga's production house and 'Yudhra' with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Excel Entertainment.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar