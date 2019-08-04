Raghu Ram-Natalie De Luccio expecting their first child together- Read post

New Delhi: TV host Raghu Ram is 'over the moon' as he is expecting his first child with Natalie De Luccio. The soon-to-be father took to Twitter to break the good news.

Sharing an adorable picture of himself and his wife Natalie on Instagram, Raghu wrote, "Verified

Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet!

@nataliediluccio

#OverTheMoon."

Raghu Ram, best known for his stint in reality show 'Roadies', tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio in December 2018.

Raghu introduced Natalie by sharing a post on his Instagram account. "You once told me that you needed to believe in magic. Well, here's your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel love. I feel happy. I feel hope. I feel again all because of you! It has been a beautiful year of love, laughter & adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in magic. And that happily ever after is now. I love you," he said.

Raghu was earlier married to Sugandha Garg. They separated in 2016 and got officially divorced in January 2018. After getting legally divorced, the two took to their respective Instagram handles to share photos of their wedding day and their divorce day with unusually cool captions.

Raghu and Natalie first met in 2016 for the song 'Aankhon Hi Aankhon Main'. Natalie was previously in a relationship with television actor Ejaz Khan for four years.