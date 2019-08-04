close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raghu Ram

Raghu Ram-Natalie De Luccio expecting their first child together- Read post

TV host Raghu Ram is 'over the moon' as he is expecting his first child with Natalie De Luccio. The soon-to-be father took to Twitter to break the good news.

Raghu Ram-Natalie De Luccio expecting their first child together- Read post

New Delhi: TV host Raghu Ram is 'over the moon' as he is expecting his first child with Natalie De Luccio. The soon-to-be father took to Twitter to break the good news.

Sharing an adorable picture of himself and his wife Natalie on Instagram, Raghu wrote, "Verified
Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet! 
@nataliediluccio
#OverTheMoon."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet! @nataliediluccio #OverTheMoon

A post shared by Raghu Ram (@instaraghu) on

Raghu Ram, best known for his stint in reality show 'Roadies', tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio in December 2018. 

Raghu introduced Natalie by sharing a post on his Instagram account. "You once told me that you needed to believe in magic. Well, here's your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel love. I feel happy. I feel hope. I feel again all because of you! It has been a beautiful year of love, laughter & adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in magic. And that happily ever after is now. I love you," he said. 

Raghu was earlier married to Sugandha Garg. They separated in 2016 and got officially divorced in January 2018. After getting legally divorced, the two took to their respective Instagram handles to share photos of their wedding day and their divorce day with unusually cool captions.

Raghu and Natalie first met in 2016 for the song 'Aankhon Hi Aankhon Main'. Natalie was previously in a relationship with television actor Ejaz Khan for four years. 

Tags:
Raghu Ramnatalie de luccioSugandha Gargroadies host
Next
Story

I want to connect with the world in a deeper way: Tabu

Must Watch

PT6M11S

High-level meeting underway between Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajiv Gauba and NSA Ajit Doval