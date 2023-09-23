RagNeeti Wedding: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Congratulates Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Ahead Of The Big Day

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday arrived in Udaipur to attend the wedding ceremony of fellow party colleague Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, “I congratulate Raghav and Parineeti on beginning a new chapter in their lives. May God fulfil all their wishes. The wedding ceremony will be held today and tomorrow is the wedding ceremony and everyone's invited."

The wedding rituals and functions are scheduled to take place later on Saturday at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and carry over into Sunday, according to several reports.

According to sources, Parineeti’s Choora ceremony will be held on September 23 and the couple will exchange nuptial vows on September 24.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded engagement ceremony was attended by several politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former Union Finance minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Before their engagement, the couple had chosen to keep mum about their relationship.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot at a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

She also has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ alongwith Akshay Kumar in her kitty.