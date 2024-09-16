Raha Kapoor Adorably Talking To Dadi Neetu Kapoor At The Airport Is The Best Thing You Will See On The Internet Today

Mumbai: Raha Kapoor was spotted at the airport with her parents Alia Bhatt Kapoor while they were heading for a vacation together, later Neetu Kapoor joined them where Alia even told her about her timing when she arrived as they were at the security check. But what everyone's attention was the way Raha was talking to her Dadi.

The moment Neetu arrived at the security check, he adorably walked towards Raha, met son Ranbir and Alia, and started talking to Raha who too adorably replied to her Dadi. Well, Raha is not even 2 years old so it's obvious her conversation will not be clear, but we loved her voice and this is indeed one of the most adorable videos on the internet you will see today.

Watch the adorable video of Raha talking to her Dadi Neetu Kapoor at the airport.

In the video, you can see Alia Bhatt holding her little one in her arms and heading to the airport, and it looks like the Kapoors are on vacation. Raha Kapoor is the most viral star kid, her adorableness often sends the fans on a meltdown, the little girl has now started reacting as she happily waves at people and even talks.

Raha was born on November 6, and till year the little one will turn two years old. Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022 and announced the arrival of their child within a few months. Alia and Ranbir were in 5 years relationship before getting married.