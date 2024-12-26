Raha Kapoor Adorably Wishing Merry Christmas To The Paparazzi Is The Best Thing You Will See On The Internet

Mumbai: Little Raha Kapoor has once again become the internet’s darling this Christmas! The adorable daughter of Bollywood’s beloved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was the highlight of the Kapoor family’s traditional Christmas Eve celebrations. As Ranbir carried Raha out of the car, the tiny tot melted hearts by sweetly waving at the paparazzi and wishing them "Merry Christmas."

This heartwarming gesture left everyone present, including the photographers, completely smitten. Even Ranbir and Alia couldn’t hide their delight, beaming with pride at their daughter’s cuteness.

Dressed in an angelic white dress, Raha looked absolutely adorable. She not only charmed the paparazzi but also became the star of the Kapoor family’s Christmas bash. Proud grandmother Neetu Kapoor shared glimpses from the intimate celebration on social media, showing Raha as the center of everyone’s attention.

This marks Raha’s second appearance at the Kapoor family’s Christmas Eve tradition, as she made her debut at last year’s celebration. Fans are thrilled to see the little one growing up and joining in on the festivities. Raha’s innocence and her bond with her famous parents have already won over hearts online, with fans calling her "the cutest star kid in Bollywood."



Social media was flooded with reactions from fans, "OMG, Raha is the cutest Christmas gift!"Ranbir and Alia’s mini version is just too adorable to handle. "She’s such a bundle of joy! Waving and wishing already!"Raha’s cheerful gesture has undoubtedly added more joy to the festive season, making her a Christmas sensation for the second year in a row.