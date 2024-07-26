Raha Kapoor Calls Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima With THIS Name And It’s Just So Adorable

New Delhi: Raha Kapoor is the most adorable star kid in the tinsel town. Every time she steps out, she sends her fans on a meltdown with her cuteness. Everyone in the family loves the little one including her 'Bua' Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

In her latest interview, Riddhima was all about her niece and even revealed what she calls her. The little one calls Riddhima 'Boo' and this is so adorable.

Watch The Interview Below:

Riddhima in her latest conversation with Anushka Arora said, "She is edible. She is too cute. We’re on FaceTime because I am in Delhi; she is in Mumbai, so she FaceTimes every now and then.''

She loves my dog. I have the most adorable Shih Tzu. His name is Killian. So the poor thing can’t say Killian so she is like say Killi boo, Killi-am, boo Killiy-am so, that’s so cute. My heart melts, and I’m like, aww my baby. She is too cute". She added.

Riddhima even put an end to the debate on who Raha looks like, the latter said Raha resembles Alia Bhatt and her dad veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, and added how strange it is that her daughter Samara looks like her brother Ranbir, "It’s so strange because Samara looks a lot like my brother. She is a mix of my brother, my husband, my father, and my mum.

Raha looks a lot like Alia and a lot like my dad. She is a cutie. She is so cute and she is a good baby".

Raha Kapoor was born on November 6, 2022. Ranbir and Alia announced their baby's arrival within three months of their marriage. The couple got married in April and welcomed their little one in November of the same year.

