Raha Kapoor Is Already Media Friendly; Little One Adorably Stares At The Paparazzi
Raha Kapoor cannot stop staring at the cameras as she steps out with daddy Ranbir Kapoor in town to meet Chachu Ayan Mukerji.
Mumbai: Raha Kapoor, the darling daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is already winning hearts with her endearing public appearances. Last night, Raha was spotted with her doting father, Ranbir Kapoor, and her “chachu,” filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, in Mumbai. The moment was nothing short of adorable, as the little one charmed everyone with her curious gaze at the paparazzi.
While Ranbir and Ayan were protective of Raha, ensuring her comfort amidst the crowd, the toddler seemed unbothered by the cameras. Raha’s adorable gesture of tilting her head and staring intently at the paparazzi proved that the youngest Kapoor might just be a natural in front of the lens.
This is not the first time Raha has captured hearts. A few days ago, she melted everyone with her sweet “bye” to the cameras at the airport while heading off on a New Year vacation with her parents. Despite her tender age, Raha’s occasional glimpses have been enough to make fans gush over her cuteness.
The little Kapoor has already become a sensation, and fans eagerly await more glimpses of her adorable antics. It seems Raha Kapoor is well on her way to carrying forward the Kapoor family’s legacy of winning hearts, one gesture at a time!
