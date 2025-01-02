Raha Kapoor Steals The Limelight As The Kapoor Family Holidays In Thailand

Mumbai: The Kapoor-Bhatt family’s Thailand getaway has become the talk of the town, with baby Raha Kapoor taking centre stage in all the family snapshots. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with their loved ones, recently enjoyed a picturesque holiday on a yacht, radiating love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared a heartwarming picture captioned “Memories made together last a lifetime,” featuring the entire family in a cosy group photo aboard the yacht. The image exudes warmth, showcasing the bond between the Kapoor and Bhatt families, including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima, Bharat Sahni, Samara, and close friends like Ayan Mukerji.

As expected, baby Raha Kapoor stole the spotlight. Her adorable presence added a layer of joy to every frame, turning this family trip into a truly memorable occasion. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Raha’s cuteness, which seemed to bring the family even closer during the vacation.

One standout image shared by Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor shows Ranbir Kapoor holding Raha in his arms during a serene sunset moment. The glow of the setting sun, coupled with Raha’s cute expression, perfectly captures the essence of the fatherly love, leaving fans in awe.

The Thailand holiday has given fans a rare glimpse into the Kapoor-Bhatt family’s private life, with Raha Kapoor emerging as the undeniable star of this dreamy vacation.