Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose takes second jab of COVID vax

Actor Rahul Bose took his second dose of COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday afternoon. The actor took to Instagram to share the news.

Rahul Bose takes second jab of COVID vax
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Rahul Bose took his second dose of COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday afternoon. The actor took to Instagram to share the news.

In a picture he posted, Rahul is seen getting vaccinated wearing a red T-shirt and white mask in a hospital room.

"Thank you, Arti @rfhospital. Thank you to the staff and doctors at the Sir H.N. Reliance Hospital. Impeccably organised. #Day85 #seconddose #Covishield #doneanddusted," he wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Bose (@rahulbose7)

Rahul was last seen in Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee's web series "Bombay Begums", which dropped earlier this year. The series marked Pooja Bhatt's comeback to the screen, and also featured Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand, Manish Choudhary, Imaad Shah, Vivek Gomber, Danish Husain and Nauheed Cyrusi in pivotal roles.

The actor's last-released film, "Bulbbul", was also an OTT release. Produced by Anushka Sharma the 2020 horror film co-starred Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Paoli Dam, and garnered critical acclaim.

