Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev recovers from back injury, is all set to start work

Actor Rahul Dev, who has been recuperating from a shoulder and back injury that he sustained in February, says he is ready to get back to work.

Rahul Dev recovers from back injury, is all set to start work
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Rahul Dev

Mumbai: Actor Rahul Dev, who has been recuperating from a shoulder and back injury that he sustained in February, says he is ready to get back to work and is keeping his fitness and health in check.

The actor received a shoulder injury last year he sustained while shooting on the set of 'Poison 2'. He further ended up with two fractured ribs when he fell from a horse.

"We all have to resume work and I am ready to resume work. My injuries have healed. The shoulder and the rib fracture got time to rest and recover. Keeping focused helped. There are three projects lined up for release this year, in fact I just finished dubbing for two. I look forward to being on the sets in July and doing what I like -- perform in front of the camera. I recommend all to get vaccinated and be prepared against the virus," the actor tells IANS.

The 52-year-old actor, who is known for his fitness, is ensuring that he maintains good health.

"I keep things very simple to keep fit. I workout regularly and check the diet that I take. A lot of it is because of the food that we take. It's difficult to maintain it but discipline goes a long way. The pandemic has hit us all badly but the show must go on," says Rahul.

Tags:
Rahul DevRahul Dev injuryRahul Dev newsRahul Dev interview
