Rahul Dev's father passes away at 91

Mumbai: Television actor Rahul Dev's father is dead. He was 91.

Rahul, who is the brother of actor Mukul Dev, took to Twitter to announce that their father passed away last week. He also shared a photograph of himself sitting besides his father.

"Will miss you Papa. He left us five days ago, a brilliant innings of 91. Most cherished moment with him at a robust ninety," Rahul tweeted.

He also shared that his father was a decorated police officer and the recipient of the coveted Gallantry Award.

"A simple, kind and free spirited soul. Blessed to be his son," he added.

Rahul is known for his works in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu films. He made his debut in the 2000 film "Champion". He was later seen in films like "Asoka", "Omkara", "Dishoom" and "Mubarakan".