Raj B Shetty heaps praise on Nawazuddin Siddiqui, says ' if I get a chance to work with him, that would be...'

On the work front, Nawazuddin, who was last seen in the film 'Heropanti 2' will be next seen in the film titled 'Haddi'.

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has repeatedly demonstrated his versatility and talent as an actor. The actor who started his Bolywood career by doing small cameos in films has now reached that position where people from all parts of the world want to work with him. Recently, a video of actor Raj B Shetty expressing his admiration for Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work went viral.

In a conversation with a leading media portal, Raj B Shetty said “If I get a chance to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, that would be a great thing to watch and learn. I wouldn't even mind working as a director or an actor, just to sit and see his performance, I think that would be a great thing”. From being a critically acclaimed actor to now being the superstar he is today, Siddiqui has come far in his career. And now with him leading several projects and signing many films, he has definitely made a place in the audience's heart. 

On the work front, Nawazuddin's first look from his upcoming film Haddi has taken the internet by storm and become one of the most discussed topics on social media. Apart from that, the actor, who was last seen in the Tiger Shroff starrer 'Heropanti 2' has a number of films in the line up. It includes names such as ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’,‘Adbhut’ and 'Afwaah' among others.

