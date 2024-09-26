Raj Kapoor Refused To Visit Newborn Karisma Kapoor In The Hospital Due To This Reason Reveals Babita

New Delhi: Raj Kapoor was one of the most celebrated and influential actors and directors in the industry. It was he who made the Kapoors legacy and to date, it has been honoured and how. Raj Kapoor who was also a family man and loved his family immensely especially his granddaughter and grandsons once refused to visit a newborn Karisma Kapoor as he kept this one condition.

In the book of Raj Kapoor named The One and Only Showman, Babita mentioned," I remember the day Lolo was born, the entire family was with me by my side at Breach Candy Hospital, except my father-in-law. He said that he would come to the hospital only if the newborn had blue eyes. Thank the lord that Lolo had deep blue eyes, like my father-in-law."

Raj Kapoor was very fond of Karisma and he even predicted that she would become a big star one day, Babita mentioned in the same book.

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses from the 90s she made her own Marin in the industry and to date is a favourite blue-eyed girl. Later Kareena Kapoor came and conquered and to date the Kapoor sisters are ruling and how