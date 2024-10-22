Raj Kapoor’s 100th Birth Anniversary: Zeenat Aman Reflects On Being Cast In 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'

Mumbai: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently took to her social media to share a defining anecdote from her career ahead of late actor Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary.

Aman recalled how Raj Kapoor came to cast her "countless times" for the role of Rupa in ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram.’ The actress posted a monochrome photo of her with the late actor and penned a lengthy note, sharing with her fans and followers anecdote from her illustrious career. Zeenat wrote, “In December we will mark the 100th birth anniversary of the extraordinary Raj Kapoor. I have rehashed the story of how he came to cast me as Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram countless times, but here it is for Instagram. A defining anecdote from my career.”

She added, “It was 1981, and we were shooting Vakil Babu. Rajji was playing the titular role, while his younger brother Shashi Kapoor and I were playing leading roles as each other’s love interests. In between takes, while the technicians changed sets and rigged lights, we cast members often found ourselves with time to kill. Now Rajji had a radical approach to his art, and he was brimming with enthusiasm for a film he wanted to make.” “For days he regaled us with his idea for a story about a man who falls in love with a woman’s voice but can’t quite reconcile himself to her appearance. He spoke with unfettered and rousing passion, but never once even hinted that I could be a part of this film. I was already a star in my own right, and his lack of interest in casting me began to chafe. I knew that my “modern image”, complete with mini skirts and boots, was the culprit.

So I determined to take matters into my own hands,” the post further read. Zeenat went on to add, “I knew that Rajji spent much of his spare time at ‘The Cottage’ set on the grounds of his sprawling R.K. Studio. It was here that he would hold meetings or host small events, often presiding over these gathering from a pristine mattress placed on the floor. So I made my move. One evening, having wrapped up early from shoot, I spent an extra 30 minutes in my dressing room making myself up in my own interpretation of Rupa. I put on a ghagra choli, braided my hair with a parandi, and then stuck tissue paper onto my face with glue in an effort to scar my visage.”

The ‘Haré Rama Haré Krishna’ actress concluded her post, writing, “When I reached The Cottage I was greeted at the door by John, Rajji’s right-hand man. He looked quizzically at me but followed my request - “Saabji ko kaho ki Rupa ayi hai” To be continued tomorrow…”

December 14 marks the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor Raj Kapoor, often referred to as the ‘Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema.’ Taking about the iconic film, ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, the movie featured Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles. The social drama explored the contrasts between physical and spiritual love. ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ was released on March 24, 1978.