Rajkummar Rao drop adorable selfie with wife Patralekhaa, see photo

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao recently took to social media flaunting his love for his ladylove Patralekhaa. Taking to Instagram, the 'Newton' actor posted an all-smile selfie with his ladylove, putting a simple red heart after Patralekhaa's name.

In the picture, Rajkummar Rao was seen donning a beige-coloured shirt with a silver neckpiece on his neck. He kept his hair back brushed and wore black-rimmed sunglasses with a smile. His wife, Patralekhaa sported a pretty blue-printed hat with a sleeveless grey-hued top. She accessorized her look with a small green pendant having a gold chain.

Patralekhaa's floral small-studded earring alongside her broad smile, complimented her look further. The power couple looked quite happy, just being with each other.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, the previous year. Both the actors often give their fans a glimpse of their lives on social media.

Meanwhile, on the film front, v is gearing up for his next action thriller film, 'HIT: The First Case' opposite Sanya Malhotra. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of a cop, while Sanya Malhotra will essay the role of the female lead. Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the upcoming thriller is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. 'HIT: The First Case' is slated to hit the theatres on July 15. Apart from 'HIT: The First Case', Rajkummar will be seen in a bunch of movies. He is shooting for 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

The film is helmed by 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' director Sharan Sharma.

The actor is also a part of Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', the sequel to his hit film 'Stree', Abhishek Jain's 'Second Innings', Shrikanth Bolla Biopic, Hansal Mehta's 'Swagat Hai', and Anurag Basu's 'Life in a metro' sequel.

