Raj Kundra, actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, arrested for allegedly creating pornographic films

New Delhi: Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was on Monday (July 19) night arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. The information was shared by Mumbai Police Commissioner while talking to news agency ANI.

"He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner told ANI.

Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps. He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this: Mumbai Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/LbtBfG4jJc — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Mumbai CP in a press statment stated, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films a nd publishing them through some Apps.

We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this.

Investigation is in progress please."

For the unversed, a case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. The incident came into limelight when actresses Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey confessed before the Mumbai Police team that they were brought into the adult film industry by Raj Kundra.

An investigation is in progress and more details are awaited.