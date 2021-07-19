हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra, actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, arrested for allegedly creating pornographic films

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps. 

New Delhi: Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was on Monday (July 19) night arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. The information was shared by Mumbai Police Commissioner while talking to news agency ANI. 

"He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner told ANI. 

 

For the unversed, a case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. The incident came into limelight when actresses Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey confessed before the Mumbai Police team that they were brought into the adult film industry by Raj Kundra. 

An investigation is in progress and more details are awaited.

 

